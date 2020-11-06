Nancy Alice Murphy

NANCY ALICE WILLIAMS MURPHY, 99, passed away peacefully October 26, 2020, just one month and sixteen days short of 100 years. She was at home with her son Jonathan and Spouse Debi in Gilbert, AZ.
She was born December 11, 1920 in Huntington, WV, a daughter of the late Nelle Elizabeth Ellis Williams and Price Wayne Williams.
She grew up in Kanawha County WV. Graduated from East Bank High School, East Bank, WV. Graduated from West Virginia University with a BS degree in Home Economics And later a Masters Degree from WVU in Early Childhood Development.
She was Home Economist & WVU Extension Agent for Taylor County immediately after graduating from WVU. She had a lifelong interest in 4- H and was very active early on in it.
It was in Grafton, WV that she married Paul Murphy, who came with two young boys. They added three more boys. She stayed involved with 4-H, adding Cub scouts (Den Mother), band and sports. She was an active member of The Wickwire Homemakers Club. She was also very active in her Church where ever she lived. She was a long time member of The Church of The Good Shepherd in Grafton and while in Charleston she was an active member of St. Christophers Episcopal Church. In her two years in Gilbert she worshiped with the Resurrection Episcopal Church in Gilbert Arizona.
She is survived by four sons, David R. Murphy of Grafton, WV, Michael S. Murphy, wife Sharon of Oak Ridge, NC, Mark W.H. Murphy of Charleston, WV and Jonathan B. Murphy, MD, wife Debi, PA-C of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by five grandchildren, who she loved very much, David R. Murphy, Jr. of Conway, AR, Patrick Kevin Murphy, wife Teresa of Rockwood, TN, Matthew M. Murphy, Winston Salem, NC, Deborah D. Murphy of Ellicott City, MD and Ryan C. Murphy, PA-C, wife Anna of Wilmington, NC.
She is survived by seven great grandchildren, Storm Tyler Johnson of Kingston, TN, Rachel Claire Murphy of Morgantown, WV, Joseph Paul Murphy of Conway AR, Ian Patrick Murphy of Conway, AR, Jonathan Bryce Gilmore of Rockwood, TN, Mason Christopher Murphy of Wilmington, NC and Claire Elizabeth Murphy of Wilmington, NC. And many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her Parents she was preceded in death by her husband of many years J. Paul Murphy Sr., one son Joseph Paul Murphy Jr,. Daughter in law, Carol B. Murphy, two brothers, Wayne Williams and Roger Williams, one sister Betty Williams Myers and one great granddaughter, Catherine Grace Murphy.
A local outdoor funeral was held October 31, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ.
A memorial service will be held in Charleston, WV. December 12, 2020.