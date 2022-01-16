NANCY ANN AFONSO PERKS, 82, of St. Albans, passed away from a short illness on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 surrounded by her beloved family.
Originally from Rhode Island, she graduated from Cumberland High School and married George Perks, Sr. of Red House in 1959.
Nancy wore many hats in her long life, both literally and figuratively, but she especially loved the time she spent at her Hallmark store in Kanawha City.
She was a friend to all, including her family, colleagues, animals, and even strangers in the Kroger checkout line. Nancy was devoted to helping people overcome their issues and was always willing to lend a friendly ear or shoulder to anyone in need. She touched hundreds of lives in her 82 years, and she will be missed greatly.
Nancy loved many things - asking dozens of questions, going nil on a spades hand, giving advice, a cup of McDonalds coffee, and coupons were just a few of her favorites. Most of all, Nancy loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvaro and Claire Afonso; and her former husband, George.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Robert Afonso of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; three children, Deborah Lucero of St. Augustine, FL, Pamela Perks of Dunbar, and George Perks, Jr. of Alum Creek; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy and Jon Lucero of St. Augustine, FL, Ashley Perks of Washington, DC and Brandilyn Nguyen of South Charleston; along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, the family will host a celebration of her life later this year.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.