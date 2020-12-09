NANCY ANN (THOMAS) LEWIS of Dunbar, WV, passed away from a sudden illness on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Nancy was born November 1, 1947, in Charleston, WV, to Leonard Backus Thomas and Glada (Dunlap) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Don K. Lewis; her daughters and their spouses, Stacy and James Penven and Sarah and Eric Klingbeil; her sister Patricia (Thomas) Parsons; her grandchildren Savannah and Nathaniel Penven and Adelaide, Simon, and Gawain Klingbeil; and her nieces, Lisa (Samples) Sargent and Tonya (Samples) Westfall.
Nancy graduated from Dunbar High School with honors in 1965. She married Don Lewis in 1970. She worked as a legal secretary for several Charleston legal firms and as an administrative assistant at the West Virginia Hospital Association.
Her loved ones and friends remember Nancy as an affectionate and conscientious wife and mother whose first priority was always her family. She balanced strength with gracefulness, forthrightness with encouragement, and industry with playfulness. She was beloved by her grandchildren, with whom she shared special bonds. She was also a beautiful example of a godly woman and an active and dedicated member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church.
Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV. Visitation is at 10 a.m., Pastor Strickler will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life. (According to government guidelines, masks are required and physical distancing will be observed.)