Nancy Belcher

NANCY "DEBBIE" BELCHER, (LOVE), 72, of Kanawha City, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 30, 2022. Debbie was a 1968 graduate of Sherman High School in Seth, WV. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the University of Charleston in 1988. She was a dedicated and loving nurse who worked for CAMC for over 25 years. Debbie attended Kanawha City Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and dogs. She was frequently seen walking her dogs in the community. Debbie faithfully collected "J" dollars to donate to the Children's Cancer Society each month. She was proceeded in death by her husband and love of her life, Gary Belcher; parents, Charles Edward Love and Mary Louise Love; and siblings: Buddy Love, Faith Berry, Sandi Stickling, Gary Love, and Rick Love. Debbie leaves behind her sons, Jack "JD" (Christina) Belcher and Gary Scott (Heather) Belcher; granddaughters, Maeghan Belcher and Autumn Belcher; siblings, Larry (Donna) Love and Robin Leadingham; and her fur babies, Charlie and Hoppy. A private celebration of her life will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may make donations to the National Children's Cancer Society., at NC.thenccs.org/donate.