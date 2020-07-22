NANCY BETH DAWSON PARCELL, 69, a city employee and lifelong resident of Dunbar, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital.
She was born on April 14, 1951, in Charleston, to the the late John Curtis and Lena Josephine Dawson.
Nancy married Phil Parcell on January 3, 1976, and was happily married until his passing on July 7, 1997.
She was a super sports fan who loved Marshall University; she would commonly be with her longtime companion Gary Knight yelling in the living room "Go Herd!!". She was a thoughtful soul, always putting a smile on everyone's face. She will be deeply missed.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Philip Andrew Parcell and Daniel Curtis Parcell; four grandchildren, Ryan, Jaden, Drew "Deedle", and Dominic; brothers, John Curries Dawson II and Daniel Summers Dawson; and a collection of family and friends who she adored .
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, where she will be laid to rest beside husband, Phil.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.