NANCY BURDETTE DALESIO MILLER, 69, of Ripley, WV passed away August 6, 2022 at CAMC General in Charleston surrounded by her beloved children and loving devoted husband, Ray Miller.
Nancy was born February 5, 1953 in Logan, WV to the late Willis Lyle Burdette Jr. and Katherine Kessel Burdette. It was in Logan where Nancy found her faith, devotion and love of God and his only son, Jesus Christ, her family and passion for her future profession.
In 1971 Nancy graduated from Logan High School where she was active in social and theatre clubs. Nancy headed north to Morgantown to pursue her degree in Education where she focused on History and Special Education. Nancy later earned a Master's in Education at WVU. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and also met her ex-husband and the father of her children Tom Dalesio, who preceded her in death in 2004.
Over the years Nancy would go on to teach and touch many students lives in Weirton, Princeton and Poca before moving to Ripley in 1990 to teach at Ripley Middle School. Nancy was a dedicated educator, who spent time in special education both Ripley Middle and Elementary Schools and later retired as the 7th grade social studies teacher at Ripley Middle. You'd often see Nancy at the Special Olympics cheering on her students, Ripley Middle sporting events and field trips, church functions and anything and everything her children were involved in. More recently you'd see Nancy at her beloved granddaughter, Allyson's dance recitals and events or enjoying her new marriage and the love of her life, Ray. Nancy and Ray loved to spend time with each other, travel and get together with friends and loved ones. If you knew Nancy, you knew she also loved helping others and lend a hand anyway possible. Especially to those who were in the most need of help. She was a shining example of a devoted Christian and servant of the Lord. She answered the Lord's call daily to help other and approach everyone with love and compassion.
Nancy was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she was an Acolyte coordinator. A member and former president of Alpha Kappa Delta and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Nancy participated in the Snack Pack Lunch Program and many other charitable activities and events.
Nancy is survived by her husband of almost 3 years, Ray Miller; daughter Meredith Rae Colberg (Nick); son Cole Dalesio (Nikki); stepdaughter Connie Waybright (Ron); granddaughters Allyson Colberg and Camilla Dalesio and grandson Anthony Dalesio. Nancy is also survived by her Aunt Jerry Kessel; three sisters, Ann Justice (David), Sarah White (David) and Mary Louise Kelly (Rory). As well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins whom she loved like her own children.
A funeral service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12 at Epworth United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Hamric officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 - 8 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home as well as an hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Jackson County Special Olympics. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the team at CAMC STICU Unit for their care and compassion shown to Nancy and her family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.