Nancy Burdette Dalesio Miller
NANCY BURDETTE DALESIO MILLER, 69, of Ripley, WV passed away August 6, 2022 at CAMC General in Charleston surrounded by her beloved children and loving devoted husband, Ray Miller.

Nancy was born February 5, 1953 in Logan, WV to the late Willis Lyle Burdette Jr. and Katherine Kessel Burdette. It was in Logan where Nancy found her faith, devotion and love of God and his only son, Jesus Christ, her family and passion for her future profession.

