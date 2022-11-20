Nancy C. Hardman Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NANCY C. HARDMAN age 81 passed away from a short illness at CAMC Memorial Hospital November 13, 2022. Loving mother of Barbara Merashoff of Cleveland Ohio.Loving Grandmother of Mandy (Kyle) Bane and great-grandmother of Kendall and Keegan Bane all of Winfield WV.She will be greatly missed.Per her request there are no services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nancy C. Hardman Keegan Bane Mandy Kyle Barbara Merashoff Grandmother Kendall Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Charles Haynes Hogsett Blank Leonard Smith Sr. Blank Stephen James Chandler Blank William Angelo Williams Blank Pat Edwin Worstell Blank Floyd Henry Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows