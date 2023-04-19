Nancy Carol Fletcher

NANCY CAROL (CAMPOLI) FLETCHER, age 88, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.
Nancy was born on July 18, 1934, in Charleston, WV to Angelo and Irene Campoli.
Nancy had a wonderful career with the Diamond Department Store. She started at the store in 1965 as a part-time employee in gift wrapping. That job soon became full-time, working her way up to the post she would hold until the Diamond closed as a housekeeping supervisor. She wrapped a lot of gifts and packages in her day, but most notable was a china set that was bound for the White House.
Nancy spent her life dedicated to serving others. It was no surprise to anyone that she organized the Diamond Department Store reunion for 20+ years.
She is survived by her sister Shirley Hagerman, children Carol (Phil), Sherry (Tom), Bonnie (Gary), Connie (Jack), and Sarah (Jamie); grandchildren Rodney, Andrew, Scott, Jennifer, Becky, Matthew, Gina, Dustin, and Meagan; great-grandchildren, John, Ryan, Evan, Nathan, Victoria, Emma Raye, Abagail, Adalynn, Addison, and Cambelle; and the newest addition to the family, great great grandson, Cash Lee.
Visitation will be at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington St. Charleston, on Friday, April 21, 2023, from Noon until 1 p.m., with a service following at 1 p.m.