NANCY CAROL WHITE, 68, of Charleston passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Darrell Raymond "Fuzz" Smith and Arlene Parker Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Smith.
She was a retired employee of Western Southern Life Insurance Company Charleston, WV.
She is survived by: son, Samuel Raymie White; ex-husband, Sammie White; brothers, Ronald Smith and Tony Smith.
According to her wishes there will be no services. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.