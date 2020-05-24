NANCY CAROLYN PATTERSON, 85, of St. Albans, passed away May 20, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 23, 1934 in Tallulah, LA, the daughter of Owen Roy and Helen Ruth Willis.
Preceding Nancy in death were her brother, Roy Willis of Richardson, TX, and sister Patsy Roy of Bossier City, LA.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Carl; children Richard Patterson, of Randleman, NC, Randall Patterson, of St. Albans, and Linda Layne, of Kennesaw, GA; five grandchildren, William Ireland III of Marietta, GA, Mathew Ireland of Dallas, GA, Connor Patterson of Randleman, NC, Elliot Patterson of Union, SC, and Maleigh Patterson of St. Albans WV; and seven great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was active in ladies groups. Nancy was a dental assistant with Dr. Bruce McCuskey for nearly 20 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.