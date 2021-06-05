NANCY CAROLYN YOUNG WHITE of Pinch, WV passed away on June 1, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic due to heart complications.
She was born on July 17, 1950 and was the daughter of Charles C. (Bogo) and Sally Young. She was a graduate of Herbert Hoover HS class of 1968 and Center College. She was an active member of the Clendenin United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and was on several committees. She also sang with the Clendenin Community Chorus. Her church was very important to her. She loved music and playing the piano. Nancy loved to go camping and to the beach. She was a member of the Kanawha Valley Corvette Club, where she enjoyed the trips with the club and the many friends she made. Nancy and Larry went to Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School in FL and were members of the IHRA and NHRA for many years. They went racing all over the Eastern US and had great times with friends they had made at each track. Nancy enjoyed cooking and baking, and making Thanksgiving dinner for her family. She worked as a secretary in the WV Dept. of Finance and Administrations and Purchasing Division and retired from Kanawha County Schools Central Office. Nancy loved her family.
Surviving is her wonderful husband and best friend of 48 years Larry; her 2 sons, Andrew "AJ" White (girlfriend, Alisha Neal) of Concord, NC and Craig Alan White of Pinch; Daughter-in-law Amber Snyder White; her 2 grandsons Jacob Alan White and Luca Kaysen White who are the lights of her life, as well as a new grandson due to arrive in November; sister, Rosie Marie Workman of Clendenin; Aunt Donna Belle Glover of Huntington; 3 nephews and many cousins; Special friends Beulah Hemmings, Midge Justice and Shaunie Randolph.
Services will be held at the Clendenin United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral immediately following at 3 p.m., Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Matics Funeral Home Inc.is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.