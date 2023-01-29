Thank you for Reading.

Nancy Don (Freed) Lerum
SYSTEM

NANCY DON (FREED) LERUM, 88, of Galesville, Wisconsin, left this world peacefully on January 18, 2023 at Harmony of Southridge in Charleston, West Virginia.

Born in Perryville, Kentucky in 1934, she was the oldest Daughter of Donald G. Freed and Nancy Catherine (Harmon) Freed. She was a 1952 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, and later obtained her Bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. Born with an interminable spirit, she lived a life filled with passion for the people and things that she loved. She was an accomplished entertainer and an educator who brought her passion for life to everything she did.

Tags

Recommended for you