NANCY DON (FREED) LERUM, 88, of Galesville, Wisconsin, left this world peacefully on January 18, 2023 at Harmony of Southridge in Charleston, West Virginia.
Born in Perryville, Kentucky in 1934, she was the oldest Daughter of Donald G. Freed and Nancy Catherine (Harmon) Freed. She was a 1952 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, and later obtained her Bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. Born with an interminable spirit, she lived a life filled with passion for the people and things that she loved. She was an accomplished entertainer and an educator who brought her passion for life to everything she did.
Nancy loved teaching. During her 30+ year tenure as a high school English teacher at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, she taught generations of kids. Her enthusiasm for learning and the arts was contagious and she brought that with her to the classroom. She loved her students and they loved her. "Mrs. Lerum" left her indelible mark on so many.
As an entertainer, Nancy's first love was always music. In the 1960's she sang at Belle's and the Top of the Inn, in Charleston, WV. She also performed with the Charleston Light Opera Guild early in its history, doling out unforgettable performances in Annie Get Your Gun, Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls and other productions. In 1970, Nancy moved to Wisconsin where she continued to sing, lending her beautiful voice to the choir at Zion Lutheran Church, several stage productions, and most recently, The Coulee Region Gospel Choir.
Nancy loved animals. On a small farm in Wisconsin, she and her husband Ken raised horses, cows, and, at one time, chickens. And, of course, there was always a dog and at least one cat. She was a consummate horseman and loved to gallop across the Wisconsin countryside.
Most importantly, Nancy was a mom, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother whose boundless love will never die.
Nancy lived her life well. Her spirit will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Murphy of Fayetteville, WV; her Granddaughter, Daryl Nelson and husband Jason of Bellevue, NE; brother, John Freed and his wife Kate of Wheeling, WV; and her sister, Suzanne Freed-Archuleta and her husband Peter of Tuscon, AZ. She is also survived by Sharon and Keith LaFee of MI, Carol and Mike Hendrick of FL, Curt and Karen Lerum of MN, Bruce and Terrie Lerum of AZ, Dean and Julie Lerum of MN, many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces who she loved dearly.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Lerum, her father, Donald Glen Freed and her mother, Nancy Catherine Freed Canada.
A service to honor the Life of Nancy Lerum will be held in Galesville, WI in July of 2023. Date and time will be posted on social media at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Coulee Region Gospel Choir, Attn: Ruth Granum/Sue Schultz, 515 1st Avenue E., Holmen, WI 54636