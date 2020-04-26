NANCY (DUNLAP) ELSWICK went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on September 26, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Reba Dunlap; four brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving to carry on her spirit and memory are her beloved husband, Paul Elswick; daughter, Melissa Presley Alhorani; son, Shane Presley; sisters, Carol, Faye, and Dorla Dunlap; brother, Wendell Dunlap; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very special, generous, kindhearted, proudly strong woman who lived life with joy and grace. Nancy's memory will live on in the hearts of her loving husband, her family, and her many friends; and she will be greatly missed.
The service will be private due to the current circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nancy's GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/xyj2sy.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
