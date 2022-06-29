NANCY HARRIETTE BROWN, 71, formerly of Madison, WV now of Warrenton, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2022.
She was born October 4, 1950 to the late Gail and Louise Griffith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Brown.
She was a devoted wife, mom, Nana, sister, teacher and friend to many. She was a Christian and attended the Danville Church of Christ and the Warrenton Church of Christ.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include sisters, Mary Frances Hager and Donna Ring; sons, John Watson, Bub (Selena) Brown of Madison, and Charlie (Teresa) Brown of Warrenton, Virginia; daughters, Melissa Gail (Earl) Williams of Charleston, and Missy Green of Madison; grandchildren, Jasmine Williams, Earl Williams Jr. (EJ), Shawn Green, Brittany Green, Cody Brown, Sydney Brown, Ella Brown, Eden Brown, and Ryan Brown; and two great grandchildren.
She loved being a Nana and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She loved her beloved dog Izzy and they loved traveling, walking, and spending time together. She was a retired teacher from Boone County Schools of 20 years. She worked at Jeffrey Spencer Elementary and loved her students and work family. She was a member of the Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 Auxiliary and the WV Teacher Association.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Kenneth Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.