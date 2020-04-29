Nancy (Harring) Damron

NANCY E. (HARRING) DAMRON, 70, of Sandyville, W.Va., passed away April 27, 2020, in Camden Clark Medical Center following an extended illness. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.