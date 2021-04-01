NANCY JANE JORDAN, 90, of Roanoke, VA. died March 26, 2021. She was born in Summersville on November 2, 1930 to the late Ray and Josephine Brock Mollahan. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jordan.
She was retired from the Fayette County Board of Education and a former member of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Schenck of Wake Forest, NC., and Harry and Samantha Jordan of Fincastle, VA.; grandchildren Jackie and Logan Deitz, Katie and Robby Revels, Jack and Heather Jordan, Laura Jordan, and great-grandchildren, Jackson, and Lewie.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
