NANCY JANE LeFEVRE 69, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, WV.
She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Ralph and Audrey Ferguson James.
Nancy was very passionate about her love of teaching. She was a retired school teacher from Kanawha County Board of Education with 47 years of service. She graduated from St. Albans High School, class of 1970 and received her undergraduate degree from Morris Harvey College and masters from West Virginia University. She was on the board of directors for 50 years with Camp Caesar's Physical Education Conference, K-12, Cowen, WV.
Surviving is her loving husband of 42 years, John P. LeFevre; student that she helped raise, Timmy Merrill; brother, Gary James (Jill); brother-in-law, Joe LeFevre (Marilyn). Also surviving are 2 nephews and 2 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. It gave Nancy great joy to implement her Twelve Days of Christmas Project yearly for her 2 nephews and their wives, 2 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. She provided each person 12 gifts for a total of 108 gifts.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.