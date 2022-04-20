NANCY JEAN (GILL) SHIFFLET passed peacefully at home on April 8, 2022. She was 74 years old.
Her interest in genealogy and research led to volunteer work with the West Virginia State Archives Library and membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Nancy served as Regent of the Kanawha Valley Chapter, NSDAR, from 2019 to 2022.
Nancy loved creating and expressing herself through cross stitch, sewing, gardening, and handmade cards for family and friends. Nancy's home was the craft room. Nancy was an artist and her creativity inspired every aspect of her life.
Nancy was a proud member of Phi Kappa Phi and a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Marshall University.
Nancy had a lengthy and successful professional career in designing and supporting real time control systems. Her coworkers often described her as the "PI Lady".
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, John; mother, Mildred Gill, and father, Woodrow Gill.
Nancy is survived by her son, David and wife Lindsay; her daughter, Jennifer; sister, Judy Wolfe, and brother, Lee Gill.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday April 23, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, WV with Celebrant H.R. Whittington presiding. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral homes Facebook page.
A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.