NANCY JO PUSKAS, 75, of Given, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.
She was born January 3, 1945, at Flint, Michigan, a daughter of the late Charles and Erma Smith Glidden. Nancy taught piano to many children throughout the year and was also the theatre manager at Mountaineer Cinemas in Ripley. She was an avid Days of Our Life fan and also enjoyed reading, sewing, camping and her Newfoundland dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, George Puskas; children, Todd Roberts (Leslie), Rebecca Alderman, Pete Puskas (Kelly), Sam Puskas, Katie Westfall (Brian) and Mike Puskas (Sarah). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and was proud of every single one of them: Andrew McCune, Brianna McCune, Tori Torres, Doug Torres, Aubrey Westfall, Abigail Roberts, Jenna Roberts, Brooke Puskas, Mark Puskas, Raelyn Puskas, Izabela Puskas, and Zoey Puskas. She is also survived by her Newfoundland, Murphy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Glidden; son-in-law, Matthew Alderman; and a grandson, Benjamin Westfall.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Rosary service will be held, with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.