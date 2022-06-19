NANCY KAY CURRY FOUT, 83, of Charlton Heights, WV. Born January 10, 1939. Died June 11, 2022 after a short illness.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Maudie Fannin Curry, husband Charles "Phil" Fout and daughter Carrie Fout.
Survived by children: Cathy Fout, Edie Cochran (Jason Lewis) of Morgantown, Andrea Fout Tinsley (Scot) of Scott Depot, Charles Phillip Fout (Ashley Scarbrough) of Charlton Heights. Five grandchildren: Caitlin Cochran of Morgantown, Amanda Cochran Treber (Alex), Emily Cochran, Ashley Cochran all of Dallas, Benjamin Tinsley of Scott Depot and one great grandchild: Gavin Treber of Dallas, siblings Libby Armstrong and Jim Curry (Nancy) of Vinton, VA.
Nancy was an active member of Kanawha Chapter #38 Order of the Eastern Star having earned her 50-year pin (2018). She also served in many capacities in OES Grand Chapter. She was best known for feeding the masses at dinners, receptions, hospitality rooms and concession stands.
Decades of community service through PTO, band boosters and backpack program. Many children benefited from her loving kindness, but only a few got to call her Mom or Mamaw. She will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on June 21, 2022, from 4 - 7 p.m., at the community center in Montgomery (former alumni center) 614 3rd Avenue.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com