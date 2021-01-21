NANCY KAY JONES age 67 of Kanawha County joined her mother Phyllis Thomas and father Lovell Jones in heaven on January 13, 2021.
Surviving; children Priscilla Shuster, Ardana Jones, Richard Jones (Niki), Anissa Jones and Steven Jones; brothers and sisters Herb Wilkinson, Carol Mullins (Gary), Aubrey Jones, Rick Jones (Angie), Thomas Jones (Eileen), Teresa Phillips (Shawn), John Jones, Kevin Bunch (Margaret) and Jay Bunch; Several grand-children and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m., on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All family and friends, due to the pandemic, must practice social distancing and wear masks.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com