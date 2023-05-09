Thank you for Reading.

NANCY KAY WOODRUM went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2023. She left behind a legacy of devotion to family and friends, and service to God and her community.

She was born in Charleston, WV and grew up on the West Side attending Humphrey's Memorial Methodist Church. She graduated in 1956 from Stonewall Jackson High School, where she was a cheerleader and involved in numerous school and community activities.

