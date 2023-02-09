Thank you for Reading.

Nancy L. Robinson
NANCY L. ROBINSON 81, departed her earthly life in peace on Monday, February 6, 2023. She is now in heaven with Dad and her family.

Mom was born on October 11, 1941, to the late Richard & Lillian Pettry. She was one of one of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stanley; her mom and dad, and all her siblings (Donald (Sebert), Wallace, Richard (Dickie), Reba, and two who passed away at birth); and her granddaughter Krissy.

