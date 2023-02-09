NANCY L. ROBINSON 81, departed her earthly life in peace on Monday, February 6, 2023. She is now in heaven with Dad and her family.
Mom was born on October 11, 1941, to the late Richard & Lillian Pettry. She was one of one of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stanley; her mom and dad, and all her siblings (Donald (Sebert), Wallace, Richard (Dickie), Reba, and two who passed away at birth); and her granddaughter Krissy.
Mom was very much a people person. She loved to laugh and joke with everyone that came in St. Albans Cleaners where she worked for 30 years. She made many people laugh but was a very dedicated employee and always went the extra mile to help each and every customer.
Mom didn't have any hobbies but had a love for visiting friends and shopping. She was her happiest when she was able to go visit friends and then go to Walmart. She loved being around people.
Mom was a very giving person to anyone in need or just because. She would do without just to give to someone else.
Mom is a child of God and I know she is in heaven with her wings on now watching over us. As humans we all make mistakes, but mom consciously tried to do right by God in everything she did.
Mom is survived by her four children; Eric of Stoutsville, OH, Tim of St. Albans, WV, Patricia of Charleston, WV, and Sandra (Sean) of Hillsborough NC; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; in-laws Steven (Donna), Michael (Susan), and Shirley, and many long friendships she has formed from childhood.
As much as we love mom and will miss her dearly, we are comforted knowing she is enjoying eternal life and is now an angel in Heaven with Dad watching over us.
We want to thank the wonderful staff at the AuthoraCare Hospice Home of Burlington NC for taking great care of Mom and the family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to the Hospice Home located at 914 Chapel Hill Rd, Burlington NC 27215.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross lanes.
Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.