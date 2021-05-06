NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94 passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. A private interment will be held in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
