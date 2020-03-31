NANCY LEE (HITE) PAYNE, 64, of Long Bottom, OH, went home to be with the lord Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home with family by her side.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 2, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Burial will follow in the Casto Cemetery, Fairplane.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family encourages everyone to use your best judgment on attending the services and ask that everyone follow the CDC guidelines.
Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.