NANCY LEE ROHRIG WILLIAMS, 88, of Hurricane, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 13, 2021. She has received her eternal reward for a successful, hard-fought life.
Nancy was born on March 9, 1933 in Charleston to the late Oliver H. and Osie N. Rohrig. She was a longtime resident of the Campbells Creek community and a 1950 graduate of DuPont High School. Nancy was continuously employed until she was 87 years old, retiring from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources State Parks Division and continuing her employment with Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. Her unfailing work ethic and determination were defining character traits throughout her life.
Nancy was a faithful Christian and worshiped at St. John United Methodist Church in Teays Valley. She spent most of her life as a member of Coal Fork United Methodist Church. Nancy's active church involvement included teaching and/or attending Sunday school classes, Bible studies, church committees, and Christian book clubs. She also was a church musician, using her musical skills to direct choirs, sing in vocal ensembles, and play piano.
Nancy personified joy through her contagious smile, friendly demeanor, encouraging words, and hearty laughter. She valued formal education and emphasized its importance while raising a large family. Nancy enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, reading, gardening, being outdoors, the change of seasons, traveling, politics, and attending her children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Her legacy is widespread.
As a final act of lifelong generosity, Nancy's body was donated to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) for neuromuscular research.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, June Shannon, Adam Rohrig, Frederick Rohrig, and Dale Rohrig. Nancy is survived by her children, Dan (Margaret) Williams, Becky (Terry) Tucker, Mike (Brenda) Williams, Cindy (Scott) Skiles-Mann, Doug (Linda) Williams, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Jeffrey Holmes and the numerous medical providers at CAMC Memorial and CAMC Teays Valley hospitals.
Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 6 - 8 p.m., at Coal Fork United Methodist Church, Campbells Creek Drive. Special memories of Nancy are welcome to be shared during a celebration of her life on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at the same location with Pastor Charles Hicks officiating. Please refer to the CDC guidelines for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the CAMC Foundation or Coal Fork United Methodist Church.
Nancy's online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.