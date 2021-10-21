It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of NANCY LEE SIGMAN,88, of Ivydale, WV . Nancy left us 10/14/2021 while sleeping peacefully at her son's home in Peterstown, WV. A cherished friend, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother, she forever touched many lives. Nancy was born in Ivydale, WV
In her younger years she worked at the Charleston Gazette. She was such a beauty that the Gazette also had her model for many of the paper's ads. She was a teacher's aide for many years. Nancy was an avid bowler and devout sports fan. The Cincinnati Reds and Dallas Cowboys were among her favorite pro teams, but she had a fierce love for WVU. She worshipped at Ivydale Methodist Church where she was a member and played piano.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Sigman; parents, Herman and Dottie Rogers; brother, Herman "Bub" Rogers; grandson, Mark "Marky" and great grandson, Marcus.
Nancy is survived by her son, Gregory Sigman (Susan); brother, James Rogers (Debbie); sister-in-law, Mary Lee Rogers; grand children Jerry (Geneva), Nate(Brittany); great grandchildren Logan, Mason, Kayleigh, Mia, Sabastian and Theo, and great, great grandson, River.
Visitation will be at Wednesday 10/20/2021, at 12 p.m., at the Douglas Cemetery in Ivydale WV. Graveside services will immediately follow at 1 p.m.