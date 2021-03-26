NANCY LEE YORK, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Mar. 24, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sat., March 27, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
