NANCY LOU (SEACRIST) SIMS, formerly of Belle, W.Va., died peacefully in her sleep at the Wyngate Senior Living Center in Barboursville, W.Va., on April 23, 2020. She was 89 years old. She is undoubtedly celebrating in heaven with her beloved husband Charlie, along with many family members and friends.
Nancy was born in Ameagle, W.Va., on November 2, 1930, and grew up in the coalfields of West Virginia until her parents moved their family to Belle where Nancy attended and graduated from DuPont High School, class of 1948. She was a member of Judson Baptist Church where she met the love of her life. Nancy married Charles "Charlie" Sims in 1950 and graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1952. Both were talented musicians and often had impromptu "jam sessions" with Nancy on her clarinet and Charlie on his tenor saxophone.
Nancy loved waterways so she and Charlie settled and raised their family in DuPont City on the bank of the Kanawha River. They eventually built their dream home overlooking the river and shared many joyous adventures with their children, grandchildren and friends from near and far. Nancy loved all of God's creatures, large and small, and spent countless hours on her "river deck" watching/feeding birds and wildlife. She loved waving to tug boat crews as they transported their barges up and down the Kanawha and could recognize each boat simply by its profile. Her vegetable garden was something to behold and her tomatoes were cherished by many.
Nancy was a fierce fan of all things related to her kids, whether it was a band or majorette festival, football game, wrestling match or dance recital. She never missed a game or performance. Football was her favorite spectator sport and she enthusiastically cheered for both Marshall and WVU, but that enthusiasm paled in comparison to her passion for Auburn University Football "War Eagle!"
Nancy was known to her grandchildren as "Grandnan" and they adored her. Staying up late at sleepovers, churning homemade ice cream, eating her legendary Thanksgiving dinner and "hiking" down to the river were just a few of their favorite adventures with her and "Pop."
In addition to her beloved husband Charles, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Lena B. Seacrist; her sister, Virginia Sundin; and brothers, William A. Seacrist Jr. and Carl R. Seacrist (infant).
She is survived by her four children: sons, Michael G. Sims (Patricia) of Munds Park, Ariz., and Philip S. Sims (Susan) of Belle, and daughters, Toby L. Werthammer (Joe) of Barboursville, W.Va., and N. Elaine Coleman (Dale) of Notasulga, Ala.; six grandchildren: Matthew Werthammer (Sharon) of Barboursville, W.Va., Jeffrey Werthammer (Kaley) of Denver, Colo., Nicholas Werthammer (Lauren) of Barboursville, W.Va., Megan Sweeney (Jared) of Phoenix, Ariz., Benjamin Sims (Gabby) of Aiken, S.C., and Karly Bowman (Sara) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and 12 great - grandchildren, Brandon, Milla, Olivia, Ellie, Emma, Lilly and Rosie Werthammer, Amelia, Lincoln and Leo Sims, Aubrey and Avery Sweeney.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Wyngate in Barboursville for their loving care of Nancy, particularly during these unprecedented times of quarantine.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date when family and friends can safely gather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the HCW Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701.
