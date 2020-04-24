NANCY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, widow of Charles Edward Sims, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired substitute teacher with Kanawha County Board of Education. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
