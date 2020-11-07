NANCY MAE FITZWATER age 68 of Boomer died November 1, 2020. She was born Octobeer 3, 1952 in Montgomery and was the daughter of the late Harold and Sedalia Perry Hamrick. She was also preceded in death by her husband Randy Fitzwater.
She was a retired loan officer and branch manager for City National Bank in the Gauley Bridge office and she attended Boomer Baptist Church.
Surviving son Josh Fitzwater of Boomer; brother Reed Hamrick of Montgomery and many loving friends.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
