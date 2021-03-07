NANCY MEADOWS LAWSON, Went to be with her heavenly Father February 19, 2021.
Born on August 19, 1950, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Ethel Mae Crowley and Bert Meadows. Nancy was the fourth of ten siblings, one of whom preceded her in death, Cathy Meadows.
Nancy leaves a legacy of love that includes her daughter, Tracy Lawson Bizzarri and husband, Jimmy, and grandsons, Ennio and Luca Bizzarri; five sisters, Janie Griffin, Susan Cowdrey and husband, Tom, Pat Pratt and husband, Don, Vicki Sampson, and Mary Williams; three brothers, George Meadows and wife, Carolyn, Steve Meadows and wife, Cherie, and Jimmy Osman; many nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends who admired her indomitable spirit and positive outlook.
Nancy was adventurous and traveled the world. She loved Jesus, family, singing, and dancing. She never met a stranger. Nancy had a generous heart and gentle spirit, and a fantastic (and often offbeat) sense of humor. She lived to love and spoil her grandchildren, family, and close friends. Her beautiful smile and blue eyes always lit up the room, and she left a lasting impression on every person fortunate enough to know her.
Nancy was regarded by all who knew her as a superhero, as she spent the last 8 plus years battling Stage IV breast cancer. She did not let her diagnosis define her, and she continued in faith to find joy, hope, love, and humor in life's many curve balls.
Nancy wished to be cremated and to have a celebration of life in warmer weather, ideally when pandemic gathering restrictions are lifted. Details will be publicized when the celebration is scheduled.