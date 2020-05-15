NANCY MEREDITH (HILL) JOHNSON, 79, of Dunbar, crossed over Jordan, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Born September 27, 1940, she was a lifelong resident of Dunbar and a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and the former Humphrey's United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member for over 50 years.
Nancy was a retired hairdresser and greatly enjoyed her relationships with her co-workers.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Scott Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Melissa Johnson; grandchildren, Dice and Adair Johnson; and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Nancy was a life-long animal lover, so the family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV. 25311.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.