Nancy Meredith (Hill) Johnson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Nancy Meredith (Hill) Johnson
Buy Now
SYSTEM

NANCY MEREDITH (HILL) JOHNSON, 79, of Dunbar, crossed over Jordan, Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Born September 27, 1940, she was a lifelong resident of Dunbar and a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and the former Humphrey's United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member for over 50 years.

Nancy was a retired hairdresser and greatly enjoyed her relationships with her co-workers.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Scott Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Melissa Johnson; grandchildren, Dice and Adair Johnson; and many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Nancy was a life-long animal lover, so the family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV. 25311.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020

Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.

Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.

Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.