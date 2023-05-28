Thank you for Reading.

Nancy Miller Campbell VanMeter
NANCY MILLER CAMPBELL VanMETER, age 79, of Charleston, WV, passed away on May 23, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House. Born September 25, 1943, in Spencer, WV, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ella Miller. She was married to Dr. Clyde P. Campbell for 41 years, until he passed away from cancer in 2006. They raised three children in St. Albans, WV, where they made their home for 37 years. We know they will rejoice together in heaven. She later married Irvin VanMeter, who had been a lifelong family friend from Calvary Baptist Church. They brought each other years of happiness, love, and comfort.

Nancy had a bad fall in December that required a hospital stay, then a rehabilitation center. From there she required back surgery, several more hospital stays, and another rehabilitation center. She pushed through extensive physical therapy for months with hopes of walking again; however, the pain became too much for her body to handle in addition to her advanced stages of Parkinson's Disease and acute kidney failure.

