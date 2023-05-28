NANCY MILLER CAMPBELL VanMETER, age 79, of Charleston, WV, passed away on May 23, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House. Born September 25, 1943, in Spencer, WV, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ella Miller. She was married to Dr. Clyde P. Campbell for 41 years, until he passed away from cancer in 2006. They raised three children in St. Albans, WV, where they made their home for 37 years. We know they will rejoice together in heaven. She later married Irvin VanMeter, who had been a lifelong family friend from Calvary Baptist Church. They brought each other years of happiness, love, and comfort.
Nancy had a bad fall in December that required a hospital stay, then a rehabilitation center. From there she required back surgery, several more hospital stays, and another rehabilitation center. She pushed through extensive physical therapy for months with hopes of walking again; however, the pain became too much for her body to handle in addition to her advanced stages of Parkinson's Disease and acute kidney failure.
Nancy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for most of her life, where she served on the Board of Deaconesses. She had a love for overseeing annual traditions, such as decorating the church for Christmas, directing for Vacation Bible School, and overseeing church dinners and celebrations. Her fondest memories are from Calvary, and she spoke of them often, up until her last few days with us. She continued serving at other churches over the years, decorating and cooking for church events. She also loved assisting with party planning at Imperial Towers, where she lived until her passing. She loved living there and made so many friends who became like family to her.
Nancy retired from the C & P Telephone Company in 1996, then returned to a management position for several years at Verizon, where she got to travel across the country to train new personnel.
More than anything, she loved being a Grandmommy. She had 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She shopped all year long to ensure they each had numerous gifts at Christmas, and enjoyed the chaos that came along with a large family at holidays.
Nancy's hobbies were shopping, shopping, and shopping! You could find her on any day of the week at HomeGoods or TJ Maxx, buying decorations for her home or finding great deals for her grandkids. She always kept stacks of presents for her grandchildren year-round, and often mailed them outfits and toys "just because." She loved giving and doing for others, and never met a stranger. She was the sweetest soul with the best heart, and lived her life to make others happy.
She loved planting flowers on her balcony that overlooked the Kanawha River and the Capital. She enjoyed doing anything crafty, like creating bouquets for her grandsons' dates for proms, making flower arrangements for every room, and wreaths for every door! Everyone who knew her knew that pink was her favorite color. She loved going to the beach every summer, even though she couldn't be in the sun! She enjoyed painting, decorating, and hosting parties of any kind! Up until her last few weeks of life, she was planning a party and making a list of who was invited and who was bringing which foods. She lived to bring everyone together as often as possible because friends and family were what brought her the most joy.
Mom found love and friendship during her last 5 months of life from her 24/7 caregivers who stayed with her so she could live safely in her home. She considered them family and often expressed her love for each of them. Our family is forever grateful to Terri, Olga, Regina, Staci, April, Lisa, Becky, Dawn, Melinda, and Brenda- all of whom made her last months of life a blessing.
Surviving are her children, Cary Campbell (Betty), Lisa Menninger, and Cathi Bradley (Scott); her grandchildren, Chris Campbell (Melissa), Michael Campbell (Kyeria), Chelsea Troy (Cody), Caitlin Campbell, Cortney Campbell, Makensie Menninger, Cruz Bradley, and Banks Bradley; and great grandchildren, Cali, London, Cooper, Charlotte, Madi, and Chrystyne. She is also survived by siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and many close friends, such as her best friend Elaine.
She loved God and her church, and we know she is resting in the arms of Jesus now. She will be loved forever and will never, ever be forgotten.
A service to Honor the Life of Nancy will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, in the Upper Mausoleum Chapel. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.