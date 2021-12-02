NANCY MILLER TOWNSEND LINCE, 84, died Nov. 24, 2021, peacefully at home in the Oakridge suburb after a long illness.
She was a retired Kanawha County teacher who specialized in gifted children.
She was born Nov. 9, 1937, in Frankfort, KY., attended Charleston schools and was a 1955 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
She received BA and MA degrees from WVU where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She also attended Marshall College and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
Nancy taught school in Morgantown, Cincinnati and Kanawha County for 30 years. She also served as a CAMC hospital volunteer for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Paul & Vivian Harless Miller of Charleston, and her sister, Eileen M. Field of Connecticut.
Surviving are two sons, John (Karolyn) Townsend of South Carolina and Philip Townsend of Fayetteville; a granddaughter, Gwendolyn Townsend of S.C. (a gifted student with whom she shared endless talks); and her husband, James A. Haught of Charleston.
Nancy had many interests which she cultivated with her students. She loved art and music, attending West Virginia Symphony for many years. She was a strong advocate of animals. Her purebred Siamese won numerous cat shows. With a neighbor, she practiced TNR (trap, neuter, release), catching stray cats and having them sterilized to prevent endless litters.
She was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church and formerly attended the Henrietta Marquis philosophy group at Edgewood Summit.
Her body was cremated by Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held at a later date when her family can assemble. Her ashes will be encased in the memorial wall at St. John's Church.