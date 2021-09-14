Nancy R. Meadows

NANCY RENAE MEADOWS, 50, of Marmet went home to meet Jesus on Sunday September 12, 2021 with her family by her side.
Renae's favorite color was purkle (purple). She loved anything Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh or unicorns. She could eat a Wendy's Apple Pecan chicken salad everyday of the week. She couldn't get enough rings or bracelets. She had a ring on every finger and many bracelets on both wrists. No matter how she felt, there was always a smile on her face. Her laugh was contagious. You could not meet her and not love her. Renae never got to run and play like normal children. She never got to feel the love of a man holding her in his arms. She never got to be a mom. But early Sunday morning she got to feel the love of Jesus as he embraced her in his arms. She now knows what it feels like to run and play and feel no pain. She got to see her mom again after 19 years and the ones that loved her will have memories of her being our angel here on earth.
She was preceded in death by Mother: Nancy J. Meadows, Father: Gary Frye, Grandparents: Hurshel and Mildred Meadows, Sister: Tina Milam and Uncles: Allen and Tony Meadows.
She is survived by her Aunt and caregiver: Barbara Wright of Marmet, Sisters: Cynthia Wright of Glasgow, Barbara (John) Thomas of Port St. Lucie, FL, Gracie Martin of Marmet, Peggy Jones of Fayetteville, Brother: Roger (RaRa) Wright of Marmet, Aunts: Kathy Kirk of East Bank, Judy (Paul) Reedy of South Charleston, Uncles: Billy (June), James and Paul Meadows all of Chesapeake and Danny Meadows of Bolivia, NC.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Roger Gogus officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.