Nancy Renee Foster

Nancy Renee Foster
NANCY RENEE FOSTER, 56, passed on July 5, 2020.

She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter.

Nancy was a passionate nurse in Charleston and will be remembered for her caring and direct approach to life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Foster.

She is survived by her children, Alaina and Kyle; siblings, Glen, Darlene, Jimmy, Bruce; and her mother, Jewel Foster.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

