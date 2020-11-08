NANCY RILEY STALNAKER With heavy hearts we announce that Nancy Leigh Riley Stalnaker, 73, of Cross Lanes, WV passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 1, 2020, with her immediate family by her side in Virginia, after stoically battling cancer for 3 1/2 years.
She was born in Columbus, OH on March 23, 1947 to the late Arlene Chiero Riley and the late James Leonard Riley, Sr., of Bridgeport, WV. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1964 and subsequently attended Fairmont State University before marrying the love of her life, David (Dave) Herndon Stalnaker, originally from Clarksburg, WV, in 1966 at Clarksburg Baptist Church. Nancy and Dave lived together in Beaumont, TX and South Charleston, WV before settling in Cross Lanes, WV for the past 48 years. They lovingly raised three children: Valeri Michelle Stalnaker MacIntyre (James MacIntyre, IV) of Leesburg, VA; Melissa Marlene Stalnaker Pierce (Todd Pierce) of Waxhaw, NC; and David Goff Stalnaker (Carrie Stalnaker) of Fairfax, VA.
Nancy is survived by nine grandchildren, who referred to her as "Nannie", and were her pride and joy: Wes MacIntyre, Griffin MacIntyre and Connor MacIntyre, all of Leesburg, VA; Kara King, Lexi King and Gemma Pierce, all of Waxhaw, NC; and Olivia Stalnaker, Lauren Stalnaker and Samantha Stalnaker, all of Fairfax, VA.
In addition, she is survived by her sister Darlene Horne of Bridgeport, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her younger brother, James Riley, Jr., also preceded her in death. While her youngest child was still in high school, Nancy became employed as secretary of Nitro High School and became close to many students ("her kids"), whom she also loved, throughout her years there. Civically, she was a long-standing member of the Cross Lanes Jr. Women's Club, serving in many leadership positions, including president. Nancy was also very involved in school PTA's where she also served as president.
Above all, Nancy's family is what truly meant the world to her and her children and their friends oftentimes referred to her as "Super Mom" or "Mother Superior", as she was the ultimate Mama Bear who loved and protected those she loved fiercely and above all else. She was the ultimate homemaker, hostess and always the life of the party. She was a consummate home chef and showered others with her love through her delicious cooking. Nancy also never met a stranger or a sparkly outfit she didn't like and her infectious smile, energy and laughter lit up every room she entered, always leaving an indelible impression on all with whom she came in contact. Her own high-pitched version of a loud "Yeee Haaaw" and a Witch's Laugh were famous in her many circles, including her beloved water aerobics classes and her grandchildren's various Halloween festivities throughout the years. She never took herself, or others, too seriously and she intensely loved practical jokes...it was fitting that her favorite holidays were April Fool's Day and Halloween. Nancy and Dave enjoyed spending winter months with close friends in North Myrtle Beach, SC and enjoyed gathering family and friends at their ski cabin in their adored home state of WV, in Timberline.
Her bright light, fun outlook and radiant smile will surely be missed, but never, ever forgotten.
With respect to current quarantining restrictions and guidelines, there will be no immediate memorial service. Rather, a private Celebration of Life will be held at her favorite beach in South Carolina next spring.
In lieu of sending flowers to the family, memorial donations for lung cancer research in Nancy's name may be made at lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
Nancy's memorial site can be reached at www.colonialfuneralhome.com where online condolences may be expressed.