NANCY RUTH BAILEY LOVEJOY, of South Charleston, formally of Seng Creek/Whitesville, left this earth on March 13, 2021 after a strong fight with lung cancer. She was born August 11, 1952 to James Troy and Edith Marie Milam Bailey of Montcoal. She married the love of her life Ray "Mike" Lovejoy on December 30, 1971. She gave birth to two loving children, Tammy Lynn Ward of South Charleston and Michael Ray Lovejoy of Comfort. Nancy was well known for working at Standard Supply or better known as The Montcoal Company Store. She eventually began working with the Boone County Board of Education where she retired in 2008 as a Teacher's Aide. She was an avid Mountaineer fan. She stood strong during the good seasons and the bad. She never missed a game on T.V. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Mike and her sister, Jeanie Schaeffer of Collegeville, PA. Surviving family includes her daughter, Tammy Ward of South Charleston and her son, Michael Lovejoy of Comfort. Her sister, Patsy Bailey of Huntington, brother, Billy and his wife, Danna Bailey of Huntington and brother, Bobby and his wife, Liz Bailey of Collegeville, PA; two half-brothers, Dan Pyle of Middlebury, CT and Christopher Pyle of Arnold, MO; grandchildren are Timmy Ward of South Charleston, Catherine Ward of South Charleston, Aleena and her husband, Alec Davis of Charleston and Hannah Lovejoy of Comfort. She was recently blessed with a great granddaughter, Helena Davis of Charleston. Sisters-in-law include, Linda Moore of Arnett and Virginia Pollock of Proctorville, OH. She also had some longtime friends Barbara Taylor and Danny Scott of Dameron. Her family would like to give special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Center, Kanawha County Ambulance Service and CAMC Memorial CPICU staff for all their outstanding care and compassion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Pastor Ricky Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery at Rock Creek, WV. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
