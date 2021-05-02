Nancy Sharon Casto

NANCY was born on September 12, 1946 in Charleston, WV. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, she attended Marshall University. She enjoyed a long career in the veterinary field, working in the front office at Mint Hill Animal Hospital and Valley West Veterinarian Hospital, then later as a customer sales rep. for Patterson Veterinarian Supply.
Nancy lived her life with love and laughter, never taking herself too seriously. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed taking trips to the beach or the mountains. She loved reading, playing games, telling stories, listening to music, and keeping us laughing with her great sense of humor. She absolutely loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports, cheering them on, and was always willing to volunteer as team mother or help out in any way should could. Throughout her life, she made many great friendships and cherished them dearly.
Nancy's compassion for animals was beyond compare. She had a special place in her heart for cats, and she rescued many over the years. She couldn't bear to see a cat or dog abandoned or suffering and would do all in her power to help.
Nancy is survived by two children, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Hospice of Charleston or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for the Casto family.