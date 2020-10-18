NANCY SPENCER PHILLIPS, Born August 22, 1917, Nancy Spencer Phillips passed away of a sudden illness at age 103.
She was preceded in death by her husband Allen L. Phillips, her eldest brother, Foster Spencer, and a sister, Iona Pospisil.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jan Phillips; granddaughters, Liza Hefner (Chad), and Lory VanBuren (Wayne); great-grandsons, Jackson Hefner, Tristan and Stephen VanBuren. Also left to cherish her memory, are a brother, Babe Spencer; sister, Patsy Baughman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nancy lived a happy and healthy life in St. Albans, WV, where she was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Some of her fondest memories were of her childhood in Swandale, Clay County, WV, where her parents Nelson and Kettie Spencer established their home.
A memorial service will be held in St. Albans at a later date.
