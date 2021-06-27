NANCY "SUE" HALL, 60, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sue was born on February 24, 1961 to the late Ralph Parsons and Shirley Underwood. She was preceded by her brother, Terry Parsons.
Sue retired from Loop Pharmacy. She was an active member of Spring Hill Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday school and Awana.
Sue is survived by her husband Mick Hall; Sons, Michael(Andrea) and Matthew(Kim); Step Children Stephanie(Chris);Tiffany(Carl) and Leslie(Abdo);12 grandchildren; step father, Jack Underwood; Brothers Pat(Karen),Mike(Becky),Tim; Sisters Sherry(Doug), Janet(Gary),Anita, Cheryl and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on June 29th, at 12 pm, at Spring Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Decker and Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Special thanks to Hospice for all their love and care.