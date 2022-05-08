NANCY SWANGO GILBERT, 79, passed away March 15, 2022, at Brighton Gardens in Raleigh. Nancy was born July 19, 1942, in Omar, West Virginia, to her parents, William Herald Swango and Maxine May.
She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, WV, received a B.S. degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College and a master's degree in experimental statistics from North Carolina State University, where she continued her graduate studies. At college, she was secretary of Benzene Ring, corresponding secretary of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and a member of the Women's Governing Board and the American Statistical Association. During the summers worked for the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, D.C. Nancy was a statistical consultant for Glaxo Wellcome, the bookkeeper and accountant for Crossties Press and John Gilbert Design, and a piano teacher from 1968 to 1984. She was also an active member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church before a debilitating car accident in 1985.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, John Frederick Gilbert. She is lovingly remembered by her son, William Frederick Gilbert married to Elizabeth Watson Gilbert; her daughter, Ann-Virginia Gilbert; grandson, Scott William Gilbert; and granddaughter, Natalie Grace Gilbert.
Her family is grateful for the care she received from the outstanding caregivers at Brighton Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.