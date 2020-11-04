Nancy Wiley

NANCY KAY WILEY, 78, born on August 7, 1942 in Charleston to the late Dick and Christine Malone passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She especially loved dogs and enjoyed reading and working in her garden. She loved being around her friends and family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother; Dean Malone, and sisters; Peggy Rayhill, and Retta Thomas.
Nancy is survived by her sons; Michael Wiley "Vickie", Eddie Wiley "Sharon", and Rick Wiley, daughter; Pamela Wiley Oldaker "Terry", grandchildren; Travis Oldaker, Justin Wiley, Brandon Jackson, April Wiley, Gail Wiley, Robert Wiley, Ashley Wiley, Megan Wiley, Nickie Wiley, Makenzie Wiley, Khaleigh Wiley, Kortney Wiley, and Karlie Wiley along with her loving and devoted pets Little Bit, and Wiggles.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.