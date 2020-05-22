NANNIE LOU LOVEJOY, 80, of Blount, passed away May 20, 2020, at Marmet Health Care Center.
Lou volunteered 1000s of hours working for the Booster Clubs for Dupont and Riverside High Schools for over 35 years, where her main focus was to provide for each kid and she was a Baptist by faith.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Nannie Rothwell Sparks; daughter, Rebecca Lovejoy; sisters, Mary Catherine Kidd and Martha Faye Crist.
Surviving are her husband, George E. 'Tuggie' Lovejoy; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Tammy Lovejoy of Blount; grandchildren, Bria O'Brien and Luke Lovejoy; and great-grandson, Callan O'Brien.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Interment will follow Garten Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
The family would like to express their gratitude for love for the care Lou received at the Marmet Health Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the Mary's Garden Alzheimer's Unit of Marmet Health Care Center, 1 Sutphin Drive, Marmet, WV 25315 or a food pantry of choice.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.