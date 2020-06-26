Nany Lou Skaggs Donelow

NANY LOU SKAGGS DONELOW, 87, of Ravenna, Ohio, formerly of Mount Hope, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Graveside rites and committal service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill. Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 26, 2020

Ball, Gary - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Blackburn, Ella - 5 p.m., Cinderella Theater, Williamson.

Burdette, James - 11 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Campbell, Rosie - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Chappell Sr., George -10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Graham, Donna - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Ihle, Kathryn - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

McComas Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

McDonald, Robert - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Paxton, Joyce - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Ramsey, Don - 2 p.m., Ramsey Family Cemetery, Mt. Nebo.

Saunders, George - 10 a.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.