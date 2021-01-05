Naomi Carpenter

NAOMI RUTH BIGLER CARPENTER, 85 of Marmet died December 27, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She retired from Appalachian Power Co., Charleston after many years of service as a custodian and was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and nana. She was a member of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, Marmet and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by Husbands: Delbert Bigler and Velasco Carpenter, parents Jay and Ardie Lantz Arbogast, step-son Mike Carpenter, grandson Dustin Garrison and step-grandaughter: Tracy Goode.
Surviving are sons Keith Bigler of Chelyan, Mike Bigler of Chelyan, Charles Bigler of Chelyan, daughters Denise Bigler Rowsey of North Carolina, Angela Garrison of Cabin Creek, step-daughters: Linda Hardy of Maryland, Brenda Stanford of Maryland, Bobbie Goode of Bridgeport, 10 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday January 7, 2021 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Rev. Darick Biondi officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl Memphis TN, 38105 or Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, Marmet or Chelyan United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.