NAOMI CATHERINE HARRIS, 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in St. Albans, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James N. Harris Sr., and her youngest son, Kevin Maurice Harris.
She was born to the late Mary Dues Singleton and Benjamin Singleton on October 9, 1932, in Pax, W.Va., and later moved to St. Albans. She married the love her life, the late James N. Harris, and they cherished 63 years together. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they raised their six beautiful children. In 1976, they relocated their family back to St. Albans. Naomi retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Edith Vaten of St. Albans; sister, Eva Thompson (John) of St. Albans; daughter, Sandra K. Pugh (Melvin) of St. Albans; daughter, Rosalind Harris-Reid of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter, Jerina Harris Andrews of St. Albans; son, James Nelson Harris Jr. of St. Albans; son, Benjamin Harris (Allison) of Frederick, Md.; daughter-in law, Veronica Harris (Kevin) of Gastonia, N.C.; and foster-son, Ronnie Dean of Parkersburg, W.Va. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 19 great - grandchildren, and one great - great - grandchild.