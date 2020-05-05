NAOMI COLENE CANTERBURY passed away on May 3, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House-West. Colene was born September 16, 1922 at Sissonville, West Virginia. On December 25, 1943, she married William H. "Dick" Canterbury. Dick and Colene raised three children and were loving parents who enjoyed parenting.
Colene was a longtime member of Victory PAC Church. After Dick passed in 1980, she enjoyed friendships and activities of the Sissonville Senior Citizens Group. She will be remembered for her love, intelligence, quick wit and sense of humor.
Colene was predeceased by her husband and her son, R. Stephen Canterbury. She was also predeceased by her parents, Brice and Alice Myers; brother, Marshall Myers and sisters, Noli "Bub" Gibson and Ernie Myers. She is survived by her son, Ronald Canterbury (Danya) of Sissonville; daughter, Alice Hall (George) of Charleston and daughter-in-law, Susan Canterbury of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her three treasured grandchildren who gave her never-ending love and joy: Jason Canterbury (Teresa) of Scott Depot, Jesica Walker (Brenton) of Sissonville, and Nicole Goodwin (Tom) of Thornton, Colorado. In addition, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella, and Layton. An extended family of seven nieces also survives her.
Two of Colene's friends were Lorraine Smith and Keith Spencer. The family extends its thanks to them for their help and visits to her.
The family is also grateful for the kind and compassionate care that Dianna, Marcella and Jeanie gave to Mother in the final days of her life.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no memorial services. A private graveside service for immediate family members will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville with Pastor Roger Hammons officiating.
For those who wish to honor Colene's memory, the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston,WV 25309.
Arrangements are under the care of Long and Fisher Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at longfisherfuneralhome.com.