NAOMI HARRIS, 87, of St. Albans, WV passed away May 5, 2020. Preston Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.
Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.